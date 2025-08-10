/'Destruction in Gaza is a result of booby traps by Hamas': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference on Sunday (August 10) discussing his takeover plan for Gaza. When he was asked about the destruction his army's occupation made in the strip, the Israeli PM said it was the result of "booby traps." Netanyahu claimed that Hamas has apparently set multiple booby traps in the area.

"The physical destruction [In Gaza] is not because Israel is destroying structures with people in them. That's not what's happening. Israel, in fact, is clearing the population, as in Rafah. But the Hamas terrorists who stay in those areas have booby trapped just about every single building. Not every single building, but a lot of them. And every road and every street, and every junction, every intersection. So one of the things we do is we place old APCs (Armoured Personnel Carriers) with tons of explosives. And we detonate them, and they set off all the booby traps. That's why you see the destruction," Netanyahu said.

"And we do similar things in tunnels, in terror tunnels. We put TNT in them and we detonate them, after people have left, but they are under the building, so the buildings collapse. That's why you see destruction," the Israeli PM added.

Starving Gaza children are ‘all fake'

Netanyahu claimed in the conference that all the visuals of starving kids in the Gaza Strip shared by the international media are actually a "false propaganda," a “global campaign of lies,” as he denoted them. While 2 million people in Gaza are now getting access to humanitarian aid, “the only ones who are being deliberately starved in Gaza are our hostages,” the Israeli leader added.



Meanwhile, he showed a picture of the Israeli hostage, Evyatar David, and said, “Look at his hand, at his arm. He is being deliberately starved by these Hamas monsters."