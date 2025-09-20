/‘Data, privacy will be led by…’: White House reveals details of US-China TikTok deal

The White House on Saturday (Sep 20) revealed new details after a deal with China was reached earlier this week to sell the US operations of TikTok to an American buyer. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the board of the company will be dominated by Americans, adding that an agreement could be signed “in the coming days.” This comes days after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline for a ban on the Chinese app.

“There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans,” Leavitt told Fox News on Saturday.

Washington had cited national security reasons to take the US operations of the application from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. US policymakers have warned during Trump’s first term that China could use the popular application to mine data from Americans or exert influence on what they view on social media.

Under the administration of former president Joe Biden, the US Congress passed a law forcing ByteDance to sell its US operations or face a ban. However, Trump had actively used the platform to gain support during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Who will buy TikTok’s US operations?

The speculative buyers of the US operations of TikTok include Oracle, the tech company owned by Larry Ellison, who is among the richest individuals in the world and a Trump supporter.

Leavitt acknowledged the firm’s participation on Saturday, saying, “The data and privacy will be led by one of America’s greatest tech companies, Oracle, and the algorithm will also be controlled by America as well.”

“So all of those details have already been agreed upon. Now we just need this deal to be signed,” she said.

Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has “approved” a deal on TikTok during a phone call on Friday, adding that the leaders “have to get it signed.” However, China has not confirmed any agreement yet.

“We’re going to have a very, very tight control,” Trump said. “There’s tremendous value with TikTok, and I’m a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it.”