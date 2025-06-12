'Could very well happen': Trump does not deny chances of Israeli strike on Iran amid rising tensions | Here's what we know so far

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 12) said that Israel may strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, but that Tehran can avoid conflict by ceding more ground in talks with Washington.

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump told reporters when asked if Israel will attack Iran.

However, Trump calls on Israel not to strike Iran, saying that a deal remains close on Tehran’s nuclear program.



“We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement,” Trump said, saying of Israel: “I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it.”

“Iran’s going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher, meaning they’re going to have to give us something they’re not willing to give us right now,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors on Thursday formally found that Iran isn’t complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years, a move that could lead to further tensions and set in motion an effort to restore United Nations sanctions on Tehran later this year.

Iran responded promptly, saying it will open a new enrichment plant "in a secure location" and that "other measures are also being planned."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a joint statement.

In Israel, the US Embassy ordered American government employees and their families to remain in the Tel Aviv area over security concerns.

Trump's Middle East pointman Steve Witkoff is set to hold a sixth round of talks on Sunday in Oman with Iran, which defiantly said it would raise levels of uranium enrichment -- the key sticking point in talks.

Trump again described himself as a man of peace and said he would prefer a negotiated settlement with Iran.

