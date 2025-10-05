/‘Complete Obliteration!’: Trump’s warning to Hamas if they don’t accept his Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump said that Hamas would face “complete obliteration” if it refused to cede power and control of Gaza. This comes after Netanyahu agreed to a peace plan proposed by Trump. Trump made the remarks ahead of the talks set to take place between Hamas and Israeli negotiators to discuss a ceasefire in Egypt on Monday (Oct 6).

Responding to a question asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper via text message on Saturday about what would happen if Hamas insists on staying in power in Gaza, Trump wrote, “Complete Obliteration!”

When asked whether Hamas rejected his 20-point peace plan by insisting on “no disarmament, keeping Gaza under Palestinian control and tying hostage release to negotiations,” Trump responded, “We will find out. Only time will tell!!!”

Earlier on Friday (Oct 3), Hamas gave a favourable response to Trump’s plan, saying that it accepts certain key parts of his 20-point proposal, including ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Trump added that he expected clarity “soon” on whether Hamas is truly committed to peace in Gaza. When asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fully on board with ending the strikes in Gaza and supporting the US president’s vision, Trump said, “Yes on Bibi.”

Trump added that he is hopeful that his ceasefire proposal will be implemented, stressing that he is working hard to achieve it.

On Sunday (Oct 5), Trump said that his deal, which aims to end the war in Gaza, is a great deal for Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu said that no part of the peace plan proposed by Trump will be enacted by Israel unless all 48 hostages are returned.