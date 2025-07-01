/‘Communist nutjob’: Trump slams NYC mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani over anti-Zionist slogan remarks

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Zohran Mamdani, the new Democratic frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral race, calling him a “communist nutjob” and warning New Yorkers that they would be “crazy” to elect him.

Speaking ahead of a visit to a Florida immigration detention facility nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”, Trump was asked about Mamdani’s controversial remarks on the anti-Zionist slogan “globalise the intifada”.

“Frankly, I’ve heard he’s a total nut job. We will have a communist in for the first time, really a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. The department stores. What about the people who are there? I think it’s crazy,” Trump said on Tuesday.

Mamdani refuses to ‘police’ free speech

The slogan in question is often used to express support for Palestinian resistance, but it has drawn criticism from Jewish groups who believe it could encourage violence. Mamdani told NBC’s Meet the Press that while the phrase was not language he would personally use, he said, “I don’t believe the role of the mayor is to police speech.” This refusal to denounce the slogan sparked Trump’s reaction.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Ugandan-born Muslim and son of filmmaker Mira Nair, caused a political earthquake last week when he defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary. His win electrified progressives and drew thousands of younger voters through a campaign centred on high rent, inequality, and public services.