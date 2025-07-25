/'China supports Pakistan in combating terrorism' less than a year after attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi

Pakistan Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday (July 24). The relationship between the 'ironclad' brothers was highlighted during this meeting, which underscored fighting terrorism and maintaining stability in the region. Not too long ago, the US designated a terrorist outfit - The Resistance Front (TRF), which operates on Pakistani soil. And now, a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry states, “China supports Pakistan in resolutely combating all forms of terrorism and hopes that the Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.”





October 2024 attack on Chinese nationals





The statement, which mentions the safety of Chinese nationals, comes less than a year after the terrorist attack targeting them in Karachi on October 7, 2024. Two Chinese nationals were killed, one Chinese national injured in the attack, which has triggered safety concerns. A convoy moving from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.







The recent statement added, "The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist act, express deep condolences to the victims of the two countries, and extend sincere condolences to the injured and their relatives." Further assuring that the Chinese side has been working with the Pakistani side to do their best to deal with the aftermath of the incident.









'Ironclad' brothers to fight terrorism together









During his China visit, Syed Asim Munir said that the brotherly friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China have weathered tests and remain rock-solid. In a statement, Munir was quoted: "China is Pakistan's ironclad brother, and developing friendly cooperation with China is the consensus of the entire Pakistani society. He expressed heartfelt thanks to China for its long-standing, valuable support for Pakistan's economic and social development. The Pakistani military will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan and is willing to actively advance stronger counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries."









Terrorism emanating from Pakistan



