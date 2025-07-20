/'Child who won’t behave': White House frustrated by ‘madman’ Netanyahu’s behaviour; US official warns 'Trump’s goodwill could run out'

Several senior Trump administration officials have described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “madman” following a series of airstrikes in Syria that caught the White House by surprise. “Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time,” one official told Axios, adding, “This could undermine what Trump is trying to do.”

Another official told Axios that frustration over the recent shelling of a church in Gaza led President Trump to phone Netanyahu directly. “The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f*?” the official said. A third US official told Axios there’s growing doubt inside the administration over Netanyahu’s judgment. “Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won’t behave.”

Why is the US alarmed over Netanyahu’s actions in Syria?

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire in Syria, Israel launched a strike on Tuesday targeting Syrian army tanks heading to Suwayda. The attack followed deadly clashes in the area between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribesmen, with over 700 people reported dead. Israel said the convoy entered a demilitarised zone and that Syria was targeting the Druze minority. Syria denied this.

US envoy Tom Barrack had asked Israel to hold back and seek a diplomatic solution, which Israeli officials agreed to. But within a day, Israel escalated the strikes, hitting Syria’s military HQ and areas near the presidential palace. “The bombing in Syria caught the president and the White House by surprise,” said one US official. “The president doesn’t like turning on the television and seeing bombs dropped in a country he is seeking peace in,” he added.

Trump officials tried to rein Netanyahu in

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly told Netanyahu to stop the bombings on Wednesday. Netanyahu agreed, on the condition that Syria withdraw from Suwayda. But by that point, regional backlash had already grown. Turkey and Saudi Arabia had voiced concerns to Washington, and several top officials, including Barrack and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, complained to Trump about Netanyahu’s actions. “Bibi’s political agenda is driving his senses. It will turn out to be a big mistake for him long-term,” one official said. Another added, “The Israelis need to get their head out of their asses.”

US pushback grows after Gaza church shelling and settler violence

The Syria strikes came days after Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, where he and Trump appeared united following the war with Iran. But tensions have since flared. Apart from the airstrikes, US officials were angered by the church shelling in Gaza and the killing of Palestinian American Saif Musallet by Israeli settlers last week.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee, a longtime ally of Netanyahu, criticised the attack and called it “terrorism.” He also raised concerns about how Israeli policy was affecting Christian communities and even visa access for American evangelicals.

Israel insists it acted to protect the Druze

A senior Israeli official pushed back on US criticism, claiming the Syrian military had targeted the Druze and that Israel intervened out of obligation to its own Druze citizens. “The US wants to keep the new Syrian government stable and doesn’t understand why we attack in Syria,” the official said.

Could Netanyahu push things too far?

A senior US official warned that Israeli policy in Syria risked destabilising the region. “The current Israeli policy would lead to an unstable Syria. Both the Druze community and Israel will lose in such a scenario,” the official added.