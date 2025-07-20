/'One year ago US was dead': Trump marks 6 months in office, says America is now the ‘hottest’ country in world

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 20) marked what he called the six-month anniversary of his second term, celebrating it as one of the “most consequential periods of any president.” He wrote, “Wow, time flies! Today is the Sixth Month Anniversary of my Second Term. We got a lot of good and great things done, including ending numerous wars of countries not related to us other than through trade and/or, in certain cases, friendship.”

He added, “One year ago our country was dead, with almost no hope of revival. Today the USA is the ‘hottest’ and most respected country anywhere in the World.”

Trump says Epstein case boosted his popularity

Despite some setbacks, including Republican divisions and legal delays in releasing Jeffrey Epstein case files, Trump claimed his popularity within the GOP had reached record levels. “My poll numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up significantly since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain ‘troublemakers’,” he wrote. Trump said his approval ratings within the party were at “90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%” across different polls, calling them Republican records.