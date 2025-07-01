/‘ChatGPT ‘hallucinates’, don’t over rely on it,’ OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns users

Amid the ever-growing usage of AI chatbots and dependence on it, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned users not to trust the company’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT too much, saying it can ‘hallucinate’ and give wrong answers very confidently. Speaking at the inaugural episode of OpenAI’s official podcast, Altman said he finds it “interesting” that many people now have a “high degree of trust” in ChatGPT.

Altman then added that AI is not infallible and can give misleading or false content ‘confidently’, and hence it should not be trusted much.

“People have a very high degree of trust in ChatGPT, which is interesting, because AI hallucinates. It should be the tech that you don’t trust that much,” the OpenAI CEO said about his own firm’s ChatGPT.

“It should be the tech that you don’t trust that much,” he said, adding, “We need to be honest about that,” referring to the current reliability of the technology. “It’s not super reliable,” he conceded.

The term hallucination in AI refers to a situation when a chatbot starts generating inaccurate and bogus data with utmost confidence and clarity, but it is entirely made up, and most of it has no relevance.

‘Privacy concerns with new advancements’

In the podcast, Altman also admitted that even as ChatGPT has been evolving with the addition of new features, it still has significant inadequacies that have to be tackled with honesty and transparency. Referring to recent updates, he said that new advancements like persistent memory and a potential ad-supported model have raised additional privacy concerns.

Responding to OpenAI’s ongoing legal battle on copyright issues, as the firm is facing challenges from big media outlets over content use and copyright issues, Altman stressed the company’s commitment to openness.

Altman makes U-turn on new hardware need for AI

Altman also made a U-turn on his earlier statement that the AI revolution wouldn’t require new hardware.

In contrast to his previous stance, he now claims that “current computers were designed for a world without AI” and suggests users will need new devices as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent.

Speaking on his brother Jack Altman’s podcast, Sam said that computers, software, and hardware “were designed for a world without AI,” indicating that the needs are changing rapidly and he now foresees systems that are way more aware of their environment and have more context, moving beyond just typing and screen-based interactions.

OpenAI to stop operations next week

Meanwhile, OpenAI is shutting down operations for a week, with sources claiming that the decision was taken in order to give the employees a much-deserved break.

OpenAI’s Chief Research Officer Mark Chen said talent retention is the topmost priority, and stopping operations for a week would give a much-needed break to the employees who have been working for more than 80 hours a week. Only top executives will stay on duty.

Chen also assured staff that he and Altman are doing their best to retain key talent, after some OpenAI employees were lured away by Meta.

“Meta knows we’re taking this week to recharge and will take advantage of it to try and pressure you to make decisions fast and in isolation,” Chen warned.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already hired seven researchers from OpenAI.