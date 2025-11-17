/‘Channels of communication are open’: Japan after China asks citizens not to travel Tokyo amid Taiwan row

After China issued a travel warning to Japan for its citizens amid a row over Taiwan, Japan on Monday (Nov 17) said that “channels of communication are open" for Beijing. The two Asian countries are going through diplomatic tensions over the remark by the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who warned military response against China Over Taiwan.

According to Reuters, Masaaki Kanai, the Japanese foreign ministry official in charge of Asia and Oceania affairs, arrived in the Chinese capital to meet his counterpart, Liu Jinsong.

“Various channels of communication are open," Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary told a regular press briefing. “We have made a firm request for the Chinese side to take appropriate steps," he said.

It started when Takaichi told the Japanese Parliament on November 7 that use of force against the self-ruled island claimed by China could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

China's embassy in Japan warned its citizens against travelling to the country by posting online on Friday (Nov 14), "Recently, Japanese leaders have made blatantly provocative remarks regarding Taiwan, severely damaging the atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese embassy and consulates in Japan solemnly remind Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan in the near future," the statement added.

Following this, China's multiple large airlines offered full refunds for flights on Japan routes before the end of the year on Saturday (Nov 15). Air China, China Southern and China Eastern all published separate statements on the policies, which will allow ticket holders to refund or change Japan itineraries free of charge for flights from Saturday through December 31, AFP reported.