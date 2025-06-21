Fred Trump III is the nephew of US President Donald Trump and son of Fred Trump Jr. He has raised concerns about his uncle’s mental health, stressing that there’s a troubled history of dementia in the family.

He raised concerns about Trump’s mental health, suggesting that he has observed troubled similarities to other family members too. He recalled that their grandfather, Trump’s father, also suffered from Alzheimer's for eight years before he died in 1999.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show last Friday, Fred Trump III stressed that dementia has been there in his family, saying that the recent signs in Trump’s behaviour have shown the similarity

“You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.' I can assure you, that was not the case. I know what I saw in my grandfather,” Fred Trump III said, as reported by the Irish Star.

'Just cant stick to a message'

“I know what I saw in Donald's older sister, my aunt Maryanne, who in the end ... I am not a doctor, I don't pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers." Fred said.

He added, “But the things he's spewing and the craziness, and he just can't stick to a message. And he used to be able to stick to a message.”

Fred Trump III recently authored All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, a revealing memoir that delves into the complex dynamics, conflicts, and legacy of the Trump family.