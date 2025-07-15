/‘Can’t let Russia lose’: China backs Russia after Trump’s 50-day ULTIMATUM over Ukraine war; Xi says trust with Moscow has 'deepened'

China has pledged to tighten its ties with Russia just a day after US President Donald Trump warned of “severe” tariffs on Moscow’s trade partners if Vladimir Putin does not agree to a Ukraine peace deal within 50 days. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the statement during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing on July 15. Xi said the level of mutual trust between the two countries had “deepened” and urged stronger coordination in international forums. He described the China-Russia partnership as “a model for a new type of international relations.”

Trump issues 100% tariff threat over Ukraine

Xi’s comments came shortly after Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia unless a peace agreement is reached in the next 50 days. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, Trump expressed frustration with the continued missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. “I speak to Putin a lot about getting this done, and then missiles are launched into Kyiv or some other city,” he said.

Russia has escalated drone and missile strikes across Ukraine in recent weeks, leading to fresh civilian casualties and widespread damage. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s ultimatum on July 15, calling the warning “quite serious” but said Russia would need time to assess it.

China denies military aid but boosts supplies to Russia

While China continues to claim neutrality in the conflict, officials in Ukraine and the West say Beijing’s support has become essential to Russia’s military industry. China is now the leading supplier of dual-use components that end up in Russian weaponry. Ukrainian investigators recently found Chinese-made parts inside Shahed-style drones used by Russia, including in the attack on Kyiv on July 4. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions on five Chinese companies linked to drone components, citing threats to national security.

China says it “cannot afford” a Russian defeat

Earlier this month, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told EU official Kaja Kallas that Beijing “cannot afford for Russia to lose the war,” warning that a Russian defeat could shift American attention to China. Wang denied allegations of military assistance to Moscow, instead describing China’s help as “non-lethal.”