/‘Can’t be manipulated by others’: China backs India amid US tariff chaos

China expressed its support for India against the 50 per cent tariff imposed on the country by US President Donald Trump. The Chinese Embassy posted on August 6 on the social media platform X, saying, "India's sovereignty is non-negotiable and its foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are." In the post, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India also attached an illustration showing an elephant, representing India, and a baseball bat, representing US tariff. In another post, the spokesperson further said that the Western media was trying to set a narrative of "who will replace whom," having India and China at the centre of the whole tariff chaos. She said that the narrative has little substantive value.

"In today's complex landscape, it makes far more sense for both nations to deepen trust, manage disagreements, foster consensus, widen cooperation, and promote peace in Asia and globally," the spokesperson said.



In an escalation in the trade tensions between the United States and India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 6) signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports into the US. The total tariff imposed on India by the US now is 50 per cent. According to the executive order, the move has been taken against India for directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia. The tariffs are set to take effect in three weeks and will be added on top of the 25 per cent levies earlier announced by Trump.

Trump's trade advisor reveals why China is not hit with tariffs

US President Donald Trump's Trade Advisor Peter Navarro on Thursday (August 7) talked about why the US did not impose tariffs on Russian oil on China, as it slapped India with 50 per cent tariffs, while also threatening to impose secondary tariffs.