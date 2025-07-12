Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning to the United States after the Islamic Republic hit the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Taking to the social media platform X, the Ayatollah wrote, "The Islamic Republic delivered a hard slap to America's face; it attacked one of its key bases in the region, Al Udeid Air Base, and caused damage."

"The fact that Iran has access to America's important centres in the region and can take action against them whenever it deems necessary is not a small event; it is a significant event and one that can be repeated," Khamenei warned.

This came a day after Iran launched an attack on the US air base in Doha on Friday (July 11). Although the attack did limited damage to the air base because the US evacuated its aircraft from the base, Associated Press reported.

The Pentagon acknowledged that an Iranian ballistic missile hit Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on June 23 during an Iranian attack after President Donald Trump downplayed the assault.

Images taken June 25 and every day subsequently show the dome is gone, with some damage visible on a nearby building. The rest of the base appears largely untouched in the images.

In a statement, Parnell said the missile strike “did minimal damage to equipment and structures on the base.”

“Al Udeid Air Base remains fully operational and capable of conducting its mission, alongside our Qatari partners, to provide security and stability in the region,” he added, AP reported.