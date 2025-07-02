/'Brother Musk, billion people backing you': Here's how Chinese people are siding with Musk amid feud with Trump

Amid the ongoing feud between US President Donald Trump and his ex-closest ally Elon Musk, Chinese people have stormed social media with posts supporting the American billionaire as most of them were on Team Musk.

All this ignited when Musk pledged to found a new political party, the American Party, if Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill passed the Senate. However, the US president's "big and beautiful bill" did pass the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill is expected to increase the US national debt by $3.3 trillion. Musk has described the bill as "insane" and has vowed to unseat lawmakers who supported Trump's tax and spending measure.

Hours after the bill passed the US Senate, the hashtag #MuskWantsToBuildAnAmericaParty went viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, similar to Musk's X, which received more than 37 million views.

“If Elon Musk were to found a political party, his tech-driven mindset could inject fresh energy into politics. The potential for change is significant – and worth watching,” one of the Weibo users wrote.

Another user in support of Musk wrote, “When you’ve had enough, there’s no need to keep putting up with it."

One user even stressed that billions of people are supporting Musk against Trump. "Brother Musk, you’ve got over a billion people on our side backing you.”

Musk is widely respected and honoured in China for his technological achievements as Tesla's electric vehicles are the only Western brand on the roads of China. Moreover, Tesla's biggest factory is located in Shanghai.

Notably, Musk shares a good relationship with China's Premier Li Qiang. While, US President Trump is not that popular in China and people are not fond of him, with some claiming that he has launched the most aggressive trade war on China in recent history.

'Trump, Musk grow up'

Some of the users also wrote that Trump and Musk should grow up, stressing that they are arguing over the smallest things.