/'Broke down the door...': Indian-origin woman raped in UK, police says 'racially aggravated' attack

The UK Police on Sunday (Oct 26) said that a 20-year-old woman, believed to be of Indian heritage, faced "racially aggravated" rape in northern England. In a statement, the West Midlands Police said that it was called to the Park Hall area of Walsall as concerns were raised about welfare of a woman in distress in the street. The police then issued an appeal to locate the white male suspect and released CCTV camera footage. They also confirmed that they are treating the crime “as a racially aggravated attack”.

Detective Superintendent (DS) Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the investigation for the West Midlands Police, said on Sunday (Oct 26) that the attack on the young woman was horrific and that officers were doing everything possible to catch the perpetrator. He explained that teams were collecting evidence and profiling the suspect, urging anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage of suspicious activity in the area to come forward, as it could provide a crucial lead in the investigation. Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill expressed deep shock over the incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” Indian news agency PTI reported. “We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it's vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time,” Tyrer added. “It may be that you were driving through the area and have dashcam footage, or you have CCTV that we have not yet recovered. Your information could be the vital breakthrough that we need,” he also said. Meanwhile, Tyrer also said that the assault recalls a similar case from September where a British Sikh woman was raped, police are not currently connecting it to other crimes.