/‘Begging bowl’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif urges trade over aid, says he and Munir are the last people to ‘carry this burden’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the world does not expect the country to come with a "begging bowl", as he urged Pakistan to focus on trade, investment, and development rather than aid.

Speaking to armed forces personnel in Quetta on Saturday (May 31), Sharif stressed the importance of economic self-reliance and making full use of the country’s natural wealth.

“Let me make this point abundant clear, they expect us to engage them in trade, in commerce, innovation, research and development, education, health, investments in profitable ventures,” he said.

He added, “Doesn’t expect us to come with a begging bowl. I am the last person, along with Field Marshal Munir, to carry this burden on my shoulder.”

‘Use our natural resources for growth’

Sharif also called for better utilisation of Pakistan’s natural resources, urging national efforts to drive development.

“We must make full use of natural resources and deploy them for these positive ventures,” he said.

He went on to reaffirm ties with close allies. “China is the most time-tested friend of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia is the most reliable, trustworthy friend of Pakistan,” he said, also naming Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE as key partners.

India hits back at Pakistan’s Indus Treaty claims

Meanwhile, India has rejected Pakistan’s accusations that it has violated the Indus Waters Treaty, saying terrorism from across the border is undermining the agreement.

At the United Nations conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh criticised Pakistan for using the international platform to raise unrelated political issues.

“We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt,” Singh said.

‘Terrorism interferes with treaty implementation’

Singh argued that major changes have taken place since the treaty was signed in 1960, including growing population demands, climate change, and ongoing cross-border terrorism, all of which affect the agreement.

“It is an undeniable fact that there have been fundamental changes in circumstances since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed, which requires a reassessment of the treaty's obligations,” he said.

He stressed that the treaty was built on mutual trust, which terrorism from Pakistan’s side has damaged.

“However, the unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with an ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions,” he said.

“Pakistan, which itself is in violation of the treaty, should desist from putting the blame of the breach of the treaty on India,” Singh added.