/‘Because they are animals’: Trump dismisses war crime concerns over Iran power plants strikes

US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns that striking Iran's power plants and civilian infrastructure would be a war crime, dehumanising Iranians in the process, marking a new low for an American head of state after using profanity and invoking Allah on Sunday in a strongly worded warning post to Tehran.

"I'm not worried about it," Trump told reporters at an Easter egg roll at the White House, adding, "because they are animals."



The US president argued that allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon was itself a war crime, doubling down on his confrontational stance toward Tehran.

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"Allowing a sick, demented country like Iran to have a nuclear weapon, is a war crime," he said.

He also claimed that he had given Tehran "many chances and they haven't taken them," while asserting that the United States had already achieved regime change in the Islamic Republic, with the new leaders being "more moderate."

Asked, "Are you prepared to move the deadline back again?" Trump replied, "Highly unlikely. They've had plenty of time."

Earlier, addressing criticism over his use of expletives in a Truth Social post about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he used "such vulgar language" only to emphasise his point. "Only to make my point," he said. "I think you've heard it before."

In a series of blunt remarks, Trump said Iran would prefer a ceasefire "because they're getting obliterated," and added that he was "not worried about concerns over targeting civilian infrastructure." He also asserted, "We got regime change, they are more moderate."

His remarks came after Iran formally rejected the US ceasefire proposal, conveying its response via Pakistan, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency. Tehran instead stressed the need for a "permanent end to the war" rather than a temporary truce, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei asserting that "negotiation is in no way compatible with ultimatums, with crimes, or with the threat of committing war crimes."

Iran's response outlined a 10-clause framework that includes an end to conflicts across the region, guarantees for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and commitments toward reconstruction.

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