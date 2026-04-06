/‘Iran can’t have nuclear weapon’: Trump calls ceasefire proposal a ‘significant step’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (April 6) described a 45-day ceasefire proposal in the Iran war as a "very significant step" while also articulating the goal of the conflict in one line for the first time: "Tehran can't have nuclear weapons."

"It's a significant proposal, it's a significant step. It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that intermediaries "are negotiating now."

His remarks came after Iran formally rejected the US ceasefire proposal, conveying its response via Pakistan, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency. Tehran instead stressed the need for a "permanent end to the war" rather than a temporary truce, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei asserting that "negotiation is in no way compatible with ultimatums, with crimes, or with the threat of committing war crimes."

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Iran's response outlined a 10-clause framework that includes an end to conflicts across the region, guarantees for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and commitments toward reconstruction.

The 45-day ceasefire proposal was put forward by Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators, who sent it to both Iran and the United States. A White House official confirmed the plan was "one of many ideas" being discussed, adding that Trump had not signed off on it and that Operation Epic Fury was continuing.

Despite the diplomatic activity, Trump doubled down on his threats, warning that Tuesday was the final deadline. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," he said, threatening to leave Iran with "no bridges, no power plants" if a deal was not reached. He further said that if given the choice, he would "take the oil" and "take care of the Iranian people."

Addressing criticism over his use of expletives in a Truth Social post about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he used "such vulgar language" only to emphasise his point. "Only to make my point," he said. "I think you've heard it before."

Trump also asserted that Iran had been "a little bit lucky," claimed the US had achieved "total regime change in Iran," and suggested the new group the US was dealing with in Tehran was "not so radical."

The deadline has been extended to Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, with two sources confirming that the operational plan for a massive US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran's energy facilities is ready to execute, though the extension was aimed at giving diplomacy a final chance.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)