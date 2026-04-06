/Israel carries out attack on Iranian airfields, claims to damage a dozen of aircraft, helicopters

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed to have carried out widespread attack on airfields in Tehran. The strike is said to have damaged a dozen of Iranian Air Force Aircraft and helicopters. In a tweet on X, the IDF said, "The Air Force, under the intelligence guidance of Military Intelligence and the Intelligence Directorate, completed overnight a broad airstrike campaign targeting the Iranian Air Force and the Revolutionary Guards Air Force at airfields in Tehran."

According to the tweet, three airfields around Tehran used by Iranian Air Force were hit in which a variety of aircraft, including planes and helicopters were damaged.

"Dozens of Air Force fighter jets struck a variety of aircraft, including planes and helicopters, as well as infrastructure used by the regime's armed forces for military purposes at three airfields around Tehran: "Mehrabad" Airport "Mehrabad" Airport "Azemish" Airport," read the tweet.

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According to IDF, The "Mehrabad" Airport, which was struck multiple times during Operation "Roaring Lion," served the "Quds Force" unit of the Revolutionary Guards and was a central hub for arming and funding the regime's terrorist proxies in the Middle East.

IDF kills IRGC intelligence head

Meanwhile, Israeli forces on Monday killed Majid Khademi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence organisation.

Netanyahu took to X to write, “Another central arm of the Iranian terror regime has been severed. Tonight, we eliminated Majid Khademi, head of the Intelligence Division in the Revolutionary Guards, one of the Iranian regime's senior officials, who had only recently assumed his role after his predecessor was eliminated.”

"In addition, we eliminated Asghar Bakri, commander of Unit 840 in the Quds Force, who is responsible for attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world," he wrote further.

Khademi, who assumed leadership of the organisation in 2022 following the high-profile ousting of Hossein Taeb, occupied one of the most powerful and secretive roles in the Islamic Republic.

Under his watch, the IRGC Intelligence Organisation operated as a parallel intelligence body to the Ministry of Intelligence, often taking the lead on matters of national security and the detention of dual nationals.