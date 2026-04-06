/'My pride': UP family celebrates daughter's divorce with music, sweets and garlands

Divorce is still a taboo, and the society is finding its footing in breaking free from it. A recent episode that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has garnered attention on social media. A woman’s divorce from her marriage of eight years was celebrated by her family. After the court finalised the divorce, her family donned 'I love my daughter' T-shirts. According to a report by news agency PTI, Pranita Vashistha’s counsels, Rajeev Giri and Naseeb Saifi, mentioned that her wedding with an Army Major from Shahjahanpur took place on December 19, 2018.

And now, her family has decided to celebrate the divorce with music, sweets, and garland. Her father, retired judge Gyanendra Kumar Sharma, said, “If my daughter is not happy in marriage, it is my duty to bring her out of that environment. We did not seek alimony or anything else. I just brought my daughter back.”

Pranita urged women facing abuse to not remain silent. “Stand up for yourself. Become strong, educate yourself and be independent before thinking about marriage.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Social media reacts:

A user said, “Far better to leave unhappy daughter at in laws mercy, this should be celebrated- to show that it is ok to leave an unhappy marriage and not care about the society on what they think. Daughters happiness more important than society's acceptance.”