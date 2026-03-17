/'Barbaric and cowardly': India slams Pakistan over Kabul hospital strike killing 400

India strongly condemned Pakistan after deadly strikes in Kabul, Afghanistan, left at least 400 people dead and over 250 injured, including patients at a major hospital. In a sharp response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the attack as ‘barbaric, cowardly and unconscionable’ and accused Pakistan of attempting to ‘dress up a massacre as a military operation’.

The government emphasised that the timing of the strike during Ramzan made it even more disturbing. “There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients,” the MEA said. India further said that the incident undermines Afghanistan’s sovereignty and poses 'a direct threat to regional peace and stability'. "It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders,” the statement added.

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Calling for accountability, India urged the global community to act against those responsible and ensure civilian safety. “India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, wishes a swift recovery to those injured, and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment,” the MEA said. The strike reportedly hit a 2,000-bed hospital in Kabul, which functioned as a drug rehabilitation centre. The explosion left the structure in ruins, with debris and personal belongings scattered across the site.

Pakistan says Afghan claims it targeted Kabul rehab centre ‘entirely baseless’

Pakistan, however, denied targeting civilian infrastructure. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar dismissed the allegations as “entirely baseless”. He said that Pakistan carried out six “precise, deliberate and professional” strikes targeting militant and military infrastructure in Kabul and Nangarhar.