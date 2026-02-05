/'Bad day...heartbroken': Shashi Tharoor's son Ishan among 300 laid off by Washington Post; Congress MP reacts

As the The Washington Post on Wednesday (Feb 4) laid off over 300 journalists, it was revealed that Ishaan Tharoor, a senior international affairs columnist and son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was among them. The Jeff Bezos-owned publication said that the cut was a part of major restructuring that also included shutting the sports desk and several international bureaus. Speaking about the news, Ishan Tharoor said that he is “heartbroken.” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared his post on X. He also shared another post that revealed that the Washington Post has laid off its Asia editor, its New Delhi bureau chief, its Sydney bureau chief, its Cairo bureau chief, the entire Middle East reporting team, China correspondents, Iran correspondents, Turkey correspondents, and many more.

How Ishan Tharoor reacted?

Sharing a photo of his desk with a post that read 'Democracy dies in darkness', Ishan Tharoor, who has been associated with the newspaper for nearly 12 years, said he was "heartbroken" for the newsroom and his “wonderful colleagues.”"I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost , along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I'm heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally -- editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It's been an honor to work with them," Tharoor wrote in an X post. Tharoor recalled launching the WorldView column in 2017 with an aim to help readers "better understand the world and America's place in it". "I'm grateful for the half a million loyal subscribers who tuned into the column several times a week over the years." he added.

The Washington Post's statement

The Washington Post announced on Wednesday (Feb. 4) that the organisation laid off around one-third of its staff across all departments. The Executive Editor, Matt Murray, described the step as “painful" but necessary to secure the paper’s future. He told the employees the newspaper was undergoing a “strategic reset" to better position itself in a crowded environment. Murray said the Post’s international reporting will be scaled back, but about 12 bureaus will remain, focusing on national security issues. Its popular daily podcast, Post Reports, will also be suspended.

Months of uncertainty, Jeff Bezos silent

The layoff came after months of uncertainty faced by the employees. In search of answers, they wrote multiple letters, emails and even tagged him the owner, Jeff Bezos on social media but he remained silent. The Post has been facing a crisis after Bezos blocked a drafted editorial endorsing Kamala Harris. According to reports, over 250,000 to 300,000 subscribers cancelled their memberships in protest. High-profile editors and columnists, including Robert Kagan, resigned in protest, calling the move "anticipatory obedience" to Donald Trump. In his defence, Bezos published an op-ed arguing that endorsements create a "perception of bias" and that ending them was a “principled decision.”