/Washington Post lays off 1/3rd of its staff across all departments in ‘painful but necessary’ step

After weeks of uncertainty, The Washington Post announced on Wednesday (Feb. 4) that the organisation laid off around one-third of its staff across all departments. The Executive Editor, Matt Murray, described the step as “painful" but necessary to secure the paper’s future. He told the employees the newspaper was undergoing a “strategic reset" to better position itself in a crowded environment.

“Today, the Washington Post is taking a number of actions across the company to secure our future," Murray said during a Zoom call with staff, adding: “We all recognize the actions we are taking today will be painful – most of all, of course, for those of you who are directly affected, but for everybody."

Murray said the Post’s international reporting will be scaled back, but about 12 bureaus will remain, focusing on national security issues. Its popular daily podcast, Post Reports, will also be suspended.