/'Atrocious and embarrassing': Trump makes typos and errors in tariff letters to world leaders - See what he wrote

As US President Donald Trump sent the first wave of letters warning several countries to reach a trade deal, or face high tariffs. However, the letter that Trump sent had several mistakes, as several Americans slammed the US president for it. Trump, in his letter, misgendered a country's head of state.

On Monday, the US president posted several letters to warn countries, in his old signature style. In a letter written to the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trump referred to Zeljka Cvijanovic as "Dear Mr President".

Later, the post was replaced with a letter that began Madam President. He announced that starting on August 1, the US will be charging Bosnia and Herzegovina a tariff of only 30 per cent on any and all products sent into the US, separate from all sectoral tariffs.

Apart from this, there were some other grammatical mistakes too in his letter to the governments of Japan and South Korea.

Trump called the trade relationship between Japan and the US "far from Reciprocal" and said that the 25% tariff is "far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity."

One of the users wrote, "Trump's tariff letters to Japan & SK are a mess: random CAPS, no polish, pure chaos. Looks like a teen’s rant or junior staffer’s first draft, not a White House diplomatic document."

Another user wrote, "Like bro, get one of your staff to write it."

The letters sent to both countries were similar, the only difference was the different name of the country and to whom the letters were addressed.

"It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Japan, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country," he wrote in his letter addressed to Japan.