/'As a lion lifts himself up...': Netanyahu leaves note at Western Wall before launching Operation Rising Lion - Here's what it means

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 12) placed a note in the Western Wall, a day before Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities as it launched Operation Rising Lion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu placed a note in the Western Wall yesterday with the verse, "A people that rises up as a lioness, and as a lion lifts himself up."

The Israeli prime minister's office shared the photo of Netanyahu placing the note, with the verse written on it.

What does it mean and why does it matter?

The Western Wall, also known as the Wailing Wall or Kotel, is a Jewish religious site, located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Wall holds religious significance for Jews as it is a place of prayer and remembrance. The place is popular as people place notes in the cracks of the wall as a tradition, believing that the divine presence resides there and prayers are carried directly to God.

Moreover, it is the only remaining part of the Second Temple, a sacred building that was destroyed in 70 CE.

Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" on Friday (June 13), hitting Iran's nuclear facilities and also attacking senior military officials.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin in a press conference said that over 200 Israeli Air Force aircraft were involved in the opening strikes on Iran early this morning.

He says fighter jets dropped over 330 munitions on some 100 targets in the strikes.

Defrin also confirms that Israel killed several top Iranian officials in the strikes, including Iran’s military commander Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC chief Hossein Salami, and the head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid.

Meanwhile, Iranian supreme leader Khamenei has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Israel after Friday's attack killed several Iranian top commanders and scientists.

Khamenei confirmed that "several commanders and scientists were martyred" in the attacks, saying their successors would "immediately continue their duties."