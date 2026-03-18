/‘Any external aggressor will encounter...’: Cuba slams Trump’s ‘almost daily’ threats

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday (Mar 17) warned that any external aggressor will be met with “unbreakable resistance” amid “almost daily” threats made by US President Donald Trump to overthrow the constitutional order of the communist island nation. This comes after repeated threats made by Trump suggesting a takeover of the South American nation.

“#The US publicly threatens #Cuba, almost daily, with overthrowing the constitutional order by force. And it uses an outrageous pretext: the harsh limitations of the weakened economy that they have attacked and sought to isolate for more than six decades,” Diaz-Canel wrote on X.

“They intend and announce plans to seize the country, its resources, its properties, and even the very economy they seek to strangle to make us surrender,” he added. “Only in this way can the fierce economic war be explained, which is applied as collective punishment against the entire people.”

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He further said, “Faced with the worst-case scenario, Cuba has one guarantee: any external aggressor will encounter an unbreakable resistance.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on late Tuesday (Mar 17) denied a report suggesting that US officials have urged Cuba to oust its leader. Calling the New York Times report “fake”, Rubio said, “The reason so many in US media keep putting out fake stories like this one is because they continue to rely on charlatans & liars claiming to be in the know as their sources.”

The newspaper reported on Monday (Mar 16) that US officials under Trump have asked Cuba to remove its president, but have not pushed for a complete toppling of the communist government. It added that US officials viewed Diaz-Canel as a hardliner who would not institute change. The report added that the US had not issued an ultimatum for his removal.