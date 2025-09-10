/‘ANIMAL’: Trump wants death penalty for killer of ‘beautiful young’ Ukrainian refugee, says ‘there is no doubt...’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Sep 10) demanded the death penalty for the suspect in the killing of a Ukrainian refugee on a North Carolina commuter train last month. The 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska’s murder has become a flashpoint over violent crimes and transit safety in cities like Charlotte. The accused, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested and is facing federal charges. He had been roaming free despite 14 prior criminal arrests.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the attacker an “animal” who “so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine.”

“The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!” he wrote.

After a CCTV footage of the incident came to light, Trump earlier questioned why the “well-known career criminal” was released on cashless bail despite his previous 14 arrests.

“The perpetrator was a well-known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES,” he wrote. “What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP.”

Zarutska had come to the United States after fleeing the war in Ukraine and was working in Charlotte. According to the video released by the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), she boarded a Lynx Blue Line train shortly before 10 pm in her pizzeria uniform while on her phone. Brown, who was seated behind him, stabbed her three times, including once in the neck. Zarutska died at the scene.