/'America HOTTEST country in world': Trump credits tariffs for making US great and rich again

As tariffs and trade remain in the headlines, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 31) said that the tariffs are making America great and "rich again". He stressed that the US has successfully countered this "onslaught of tariffs" used against it.

The US president took to Truth Social, saying that the tariffs were used against the US for decades, coupled with "pathetic and crooked politicians."

"Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again. They were successfully used against the USA for decades and, coupled with really dumb, pathetic, and crooked politicians, we’re having a devastating impact on the future, and even the survival, of our country," he wrote in the post.

Trump added that it has completely changed now, stressing that America was a dead country a year ago, but now it is the hottest country in the world.

"Now the tide has completely turned, and America has successfully countered this onslaught of Tariffs used against it. ONE YEAR AGO, AMERICA WAS A DEAD COUNTRY, NOW IT IS THE “HOTTEST”COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!," he added.

This comes a day after Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, along with penalties for several reasons, effective from August 1. He said that the US has a massive trade deficit with India.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, and while noting that India is a "friend", said that relatively, the US has done “little business with them because their tariffs are far too high.” The US president added that India's tariffs are among the “highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.”

Trump continued, as he raised concerns over India buying the majority of its military equipment from Russia, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. Trump announced to put penalties on India, along with the 25 per cent tariffs, starting on August 1.

Here's how India reacted

Hours after Trump imposed tariffs on India, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry reacted to the US imposing 25 per cent tariffs on India. It stated that the government is studying the implications of tariffs.

The ministry said that the government has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade. "The Government is studying its implications."