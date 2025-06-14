/‘All of Israel is under fire’: Iran launches missile barrage after Israeli airstrikes in Tehran

Loud explosions rocked Tel Aviv on Sunday night as Israel confirmed that multiple missiles had been launched from Iran towards its territory. Huge plumes of smoke were seen rising above the city skyline, but it remains unclear whether the smoke was caused by direct hits or from Israeli interceptions.

“All of Israel is under fire,” said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement. The military added that its air defence systems were active and working to intercept incoming threats.

People across Israel were urged to seek shelter. “Enter a protected space and remain there until further notice,” the IDF warned, citing ongoing risks.

Israeli Air Force responds as Iran launches wave of missiles

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) also confirmed the missile threat on X (formerly Twitter), “A short time ago, alerts were activated in several areas across the country following the detection of missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. At this time, the Air Force is operating to intercept and strike wherever necessary to neutralise the threat.”

The statement added that the defence system “is not hermetic,” and stressed the importance of following safety instructions issued by the Home Front Command.

Iran’s response comes after Israel’s deadly ‘Operation Rising Lion’

The escalation comes after Israel launched a major military operation in Iran. On Friday, Israeli jets carried out widespread airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The strikes were part of what Israel called a “preemptive” campaign.

According to Israeli officials, the strikes resulted in the deaths of top Iranian figures, including Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards head Hossein Salami, and Supreme Leader adviser Ali Shamkhani.

Iran confirmed the deaths and called the strikes a “declaration of war.” The Iranian government has urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action in response.