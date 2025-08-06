/'Aircraft incident': UK's Birmingham Airport shuts runway, passengers warned

Operations at the United Kingdom's Birmingham Airport were temporarily halted on Wednesday (August 8) after an "aircraft incident". The airport shut its runway following the incident.

After the "airport incident", flights have been put on hold at the airport as passengers have been advised to check the status of their flight before travelling.

"Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause," Birmingham Airport said in a statement, shortly after 2:40 pm (local time).

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed, and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport," it added.

One passenger at the airport told The Standard that they could see fire engines on the runway near a small airplane. Moreover, one person has suffered injuries, the police said, according to the BBC.

The police force in an update on social media said, "A small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing at around 1.40pm. Officers are among the emergency crews at the scene and one person has been reported to have minor injuries."