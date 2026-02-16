/‘AI will not kill jobs’: Industrialists predict exponential growth in next 3 years at AI Impact Summit 2026

As the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, top industrialists highlighted that artificial intelligence will not take over jobs, but rather significantly enhance productivity. They also urged young professionals to adapt to AI tools or risk being left behind. Tech leaders also predicted an exponential growth in the sector over the next three years, with AI models improving at an unprecedented pace.

Speaking at the “Democratizing AI Resources for Economic Growth and Social Good” session, Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok said that rapid advancements in the industry in recent months show how quickly the technology is developing.

“The models you have seen today, it’s incredible and we are growing on. With AI, we have potentially the ability to grow and move on, and now the world is changing and ready to adopt it,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The next generation of AI businesses will be built on AI, not just clouds,” he added. “AI - it will not kill jobs, but will unbundle jobs. AI will end the charade. You and I have to bundle ourselves. If you are not learning AI today, you are not learning anything.”

Highlighting India’s position in the global AI ecosystem, Chandok said, “What’s happening in India is quite interesting. Here, real talent is coming up, policies are coming up. 59% businesses in India use AI agents. We have a huge pool of talent.”

Meanwhile, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said that deploying AI can improve efficiency and serve previously unviable market segments, rather than replace human workers.

“You can sit in office and you can make phone calls now the bottom 5100 clients who really don't pay that much. It doesn’t make financial sense to have a person person holding them and calling on them, it doesn’t make financial sense for a person who and for India, so we put a chatbot, a voice bot automatically calls, you can’t make out it’s not a human being, that’s how it’s advanced, right, and suddenly we are calling them up. Now what is happening here is stuff that is not getting done, we have served an underserved segment, underserved market by using AI,” Bikhchandani said, speaking at the “Future of Employability and AI” session.