/'Abuse of tariffs...': China's Foreign Ministry slams US over India move

Reacting to US President Donald Trump's additional tariffsagainst India,China, on Thursday, accused the United States of abusing "tariffs". "China's opposition to the abuse of tariffs is consistent and clear," said China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

The remark came hours after Donald Trump, at a White House press conference, said China, the largest buyer of Russian oil products, will face tariffs similar to India.

"It may happen, I don't know, I can't tell you yet. We did it with India, and we are doing it probably with a couple of others -- one of them could be China," he said.

In June 2025, China purchased 47 per cent of Russia's crude exports. With 38 per cent, India was in the second spot. Countries of the European Union imported 6 per centof Russian oil, and Turkiye also imported 6 per centof oil.

Despite the purchase, only India was penalised by the Donald Trump administration, not Turkiye or China.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the US targeted only India despite several countries buying oil from Moscow.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the U.S. should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA said.