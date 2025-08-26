/'A man child crying about...': Tim Walz attacks Trump with the most harsh words you can imagine

Tim Walz, the 2024 US VP nominee and now the governor of Minnesota, grilled Donald Trump on Monday (August 25) with probably the cruelest words ever used for him. Walz, in his remarks to the DNC summer meeting in Minneapolis, said that had Kamala Harris won the 2024 presidential election, Americans would have woken up each morning to an “adult with compassion and dignity and vision and leadership” in the White House, “not a man child crying about whatever’s wrong with him."



He continued attacking the American president with his words as he said, "May his fat ankles find something today." As he said this, the crowd of Democrats oohed and clapped.

“Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican,” the governor went on. “What should I wear today? This stupid freaking red hat. What should I say today? I don’t know. Just make sure it’s cruel. Who do we listen to? ‘That guy.’ ‘Oh, the felon in the White House.?’ ‘Yeah, listen to him.’”

