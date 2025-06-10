/'A BIG GAP': Mother of Israeli soldier compares Netanyahu govt to Trump admin after sharing video of his brutal capture by Hamas terrorists

The family of an Israeli soldier shared a video of their son's brutal capture during the October 7 attacks, showing how he was pulled from his tank and captured by the terror group.

The mother of Israeli soldier said that she decided to publish the video because she fears that her son has been "left behind", adding that she wants the public to know that he is in a critical situation.

Matan Angrest, the Israeli soldier was seen surrounded by a dozen men atop the turret of an Israeli tank. The faces of those men were blurred, then lower Angrest, head first, off the tank into the arms of Palestinian militants, who barely catch him.

Angrest's body was limp and tumbles forward as he is tossed off the side of the tank. Moreover, it was unclear whether he was conscious in the video.

According to the Israeli government, Angrest is one of 55 hostages still held by Hamas and one of 20 still believed to be alive.

In the video, one man was seen kicking Angrest before he is thrown off the tank. Followed by, another man was seen slapping Angrest as he falls to the floor.

Anat Angrest, mother of the Israeli soldier, further compared Israel's Netanyahu government to US President Donald Trump's administration, saying that she is feeling a big gap.

“I don’t feel the commitment of the government for Matan as an Israeli soldier like I felt the commitment of Trump to American citizens – a big gap,” Anat Angrest said.

“If the government wants soldiers to still serve her, she has to worry about the soldiers and bring them home like the other citizens," she added while sharing her ordeal.

Her husband watched the video months ago, but Anat watched it for the first time on Sunday.

“For me as a mother, it’s the hardest thing to watch – to know about my son. Every mother knows that her kid from the first cry of a baby, we are worried about our children,” the mother said. “It’s the hardest situation for me as a mother.”

The family further stressed that their son is suffering from chronic asthma, has untreated burns and has suffered infections during his captivity.

Last month, Keith Siegel, the American-Israeli hostage who was released in February, told CNN that he was extremely concerned for Angrest’s physical and mental well-being as the two were held together for more than two months.

The mother of Israeli soldier said that her family did not release the video for months at the urging of the Israeli military, but now she feels that she has no choice.

“We were quiet about it for a year and a half, but we understood that our quiet is very comfortable to leave Matan behind,” she said.