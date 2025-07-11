/'$50,000 bounty': FBI offers reward for info on person who 'appeared to fire a gun' at ICE agents - WATCH video

As massive protests took place in Camarillo, California, a protester pulled a gun at the ICE agents, which led to a heated situation. According to the video footage, people began surrounding a federal vehicle and started filming it. Following this, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been offering a $50,000 reward for those who finds the person who appeared to fire a pistol at the agent.

The protests which took place on Thursday near Los Angeles, during which the federal immigration agents also used tear gas against protesters.

US Attorney Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor for the Central District of California based in Los Angeles announced the $50,000 reward on Thursday night.

In a post on X, he shared footage from ABC affiliate KABC of Los Angeles, showing a man in a black T-shit pointing a handgun at the agent during the protest.

Watch Video Here:

The FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo. The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26 pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd," the post read.

Essayli also shared the FBI contact details with his post on X, "Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)"

The ICE alongside Border Patrol and US Customs and Border Protection, executed a large-scale immigration enforcement operation on several farms along Laguna Road near Camarillo, Ventura County, California on Thursday.

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said that the farm was a marijuana grow, and that 10 juveniles who are in the country without authorisation were found there.

"It’s now under investigation for child labor violations," Scott said.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat shared a video on X, showing tear gas being used during the protest while children run to save themselves.

US Rep. Julia Brownley, also a Democrat, stressed that there has been a lack of transparency, adding that these militarised raids are not routine immigration enforcement.