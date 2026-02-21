/'32,000 people were killed during crackdown in Iran', says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (February 20) called on Iran’s leadership to enter negotiations for what he described as a “fair deal,” while sharply condemning the government’s human rights record and voicing concern for its citizens. Speaking at the White House, Trump drew a distinction between Iran’s rulers and its population, saying the Iranian people were enduring severe hardship. He referenced what he described as a deadly crackdown, claiming that 32,000 individuals had been killed in a short span of time, the first occasion on which he cited a specific figure.

Trump also alleged that Iranian authorities had planned to execute hundreds of detainees, describing public hangings carried out by crane. He said he warned Tehran that any execution would trigger an immediate response from the United States. According to Trump, after his warning, Iran abandoned plans to execute 837 prisoners. “They didn’t hang them,” he said, adding that he had been told no executions ultimately took place.

Earlier in the day, Trump hinted he was weighing the possibility of a limited military strike as leverage to push Iran toward negotiations, though he did not elaborate on what such action might involve. Reiterating his sympathy for ordinary Iranians, Trump said they had been forced to live under extremely harsh conditions.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (February 19) warned Iran that it has 10 to 15 days to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal” or face serious repercussions, raising the prospect of military action in the Middle East. In response, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council warning that any strike on Iran would render US bases, facilities and other assets “legitimate targets.”