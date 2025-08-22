/'2026 FIFA World Cup draw to take place at Kennedy Centre', says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (August 22) announced that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The president announced from the Oval Office. “Some people refer to it as the TRUMP Kennedy Center, but we are not prepared to do that. Maybe in a week or so,” the president was quoted as saying. The draw will take place on December 5, 2025. The US president was accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino by his side. "It's the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports," the president further added.

The US president also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be coming to attend the FIFA depending on what happens. Last month, FIFA announced the opening of a new office in Trump Tower, New York City, as part of its ongoing preparations for the 2026 World Cup. "FIFA is a global organisation, and to be truly global, you have to be local — you have to be present everywhere. That’s why we’re here in New York," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “Today, we’re opening a FIFA office right here in Trump Tower.”

How many teams will take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

A total of 48 countries will battle it out to lift the prestigious trophy. Argentina are the defending champions after they beat France in the 2022 World Cup in a penalty shoot-out after the match ended 3-3 in regulation time. The tournament will have a total of 104 matches, which will be played across three countries — the USA, Canada and Mexico. Notably, it is for the first time that the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three countries.

What are the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

FIFA World Cup 26 Group Stage fixtures

Thursday, 11 June 2026

Match 1 - Group A (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City Match 2 – Group A - Estadio Guadalajara

Friday, 12 June 2026

Match 3 - Group B (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium Match 4 - Group D (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, 13 June 2026

Match 5 – Group C - Boston Stadium Match 6 – Group D - BC Place Vancouver Match 7 – Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 8 – Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Sunday, 14 June 2026

Match 9 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium Match 10 – Group E - Houston Stadium Match 11 – Group F - Dallas Stadium Match 12 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey

Monday, 15 June 2026

Match 13 – Group H - Miami Stadium Match 14 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium Match 15 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium Match 16 – Group G - Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Match 17 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 18 – Group I - Boston Stadium Match 19 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium Match 20 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Match 21 – Group L - Toronto Stadium Match 22 – Group L - Dallas Stadium Match 23 – Group K - Houston Stadium Match 24 – Group K - Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Thursday, 18 June 2026

Match 25 – Group A - Atlanta Stadium Match 26 – Group B - Los Angeles Stadium Match 27 - Group B - (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver Match 28 - Group A - (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara

Friday, 19 June 2026

Match 29 – Group C - Philadelphia Stadium Match 30 – Group C - Boston Stadium Match 31 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Match 32 - Group D (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium

Saturday, 20 June 2026

Match 33 – Group E - Toronto Stadium Match 34 – Group E - Kansas City Stadium Match 35 – Group F - Houston Stadium Match 36 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey

Sunday, 21 June 2026

Match 37 – Group H - Miami Stadium Match 38 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium Match 39 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium Match 40 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver

Monday, 22 June 2026

Match 41 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 42 – Group I - Philadelphia Stadium Match 43 – Group J - Dallas Stadium Match 44 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Match 45 – Group L - Boston Stadium Match 46 – Group L - Toronto Stadium Match 47 – Group K - Houston Stadium Match 48 – Group K - Estadio Guadalajara

Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Match 49 – Group C - Miami Stadium Match 50 – Group C - Atlanta Stadium Match 51 - Group B (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver Match 52 – Group B - Seattle Stadium Match 53 - Group A - (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City Match 54 – Group A - Estadio Monterrey

Thursday, 25 June 2026

Match 55 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium Match 56 – Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 57 – Group F - Dallas Stadium Match 58 – Group F - Kansas City Stadium Match 59 - Group D - (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium Match 60 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Friday, 26 June 2026

Match 61 – Group I - Boston Stadium Match 62 – Group I - Toronto Stadium Match 63 – Group G - Seattle Stadium Match 64 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver Match 65 – Group H - Houston Stadium Match 66 – Group H - Estadio Guadalajara

Saturday, 27 June 2026

Match 67 – Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 68 – Group L - Philadelphia Stadium Match 69 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium Match 70 – Group J - Dallas Stadium Match 71 – Group K - Miami Stadium Match 72 – Group K - Atlanta Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 – Round of 32 fixtures

Sunday, 28 June 2026

Match 73 – Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium

Monday, 29 June 2026

Match 74 – Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place - Boston Stadium Match 75 – Group F winners v Group C runners-up - Estadio Monterrey Match 76 – Group C winners v Group F runners-up - Houston Stadium

Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Match 77 – Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 78 – Group E runners up v Group I runners-up - Dallas Stadium Match 79 – Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place - Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Match 80 – Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place - Atlanta Stadium Match 81 – Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Match 82 – Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place - Seattle Stadium

Thursday, 2 July 2026

Match 83 – Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up - Toronto Stadium Match 84 – Group H winners v Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium Match 85 – Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place - BC Place Vancouver

Friday, 3 July 2026

Match 86 – Group J winners v Group H runners-up - Miami Stadium Match 87 – Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place - Kansas City Stadium Match 88 – Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up - Dallas Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 Round of 16 fixtures

Saturday, 4 July 2026

Match 89 – Winner match 74 v Winner match 77 - Philadelphia Stadium Match 90 – Winner match 73 v Winner match 75 - Houston Stadium

Sunday, 5 July 2026

Match 91 – Winner match 76 v Winner match 78 - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 92 – Winner match 79 v Winner match 80 - Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Monday, 6 July 2026

Match 93 – Winner match 83 v Winner match 84 - Dallas Stadium Match 94 – Winner match 81 v Winner match 82 - Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Match 95 – Winner match 86 v Winner match 88 - Atlanta Stadium Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87 - BC Place Vancouver

FIFA World Cup 26 quarter-final fixtures

Thursday, 9 July 2026

Match 97 – Winner match 89 v Winner match 90 - Boston Stadium

Friday, 10 July 2026

Match 98 – Winner match 93 v Winner match 94 - Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, 11 July 2026

Match 99 – Winner match 91 v Winner match 92 - Miami Stadium Match 100 – Winner match 95 v Winner match 96 - Kansas City Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 semi-final fixtures

Tuesday, 14 July 2026

Match 101 – Winner match 97 v Winner match 98 - Dallas Stadium

Wednesday, 15 July 2026

Match 102 – Winner match 99 v Winner match 100 - Atlanta Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 bronze final

Saturday, 18 July 2026

Match 103 – Loser match 101 v Loser match 102 - Miami Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 Final

Sunday, 19 July 2026