/'2026 FIFA World Cup draw to take place at Kennedy Centre', says US President Donald Trump

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The mega tournament will be hosted in 16 cities with a total of 48 teams participating
US President Donald Trump on Friday (August 22) announced that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The president announced from the Oval Office. “Some people refer to it as the TRUMP Kennedy Center, but we are not prepared to do that. Maybe in a week or so,” the president was quoted as saying. The draw will take place on December 5, 2025. The US president was accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino by his side. "It's the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports," the president further added.
The US president also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be coming to attend the FIFA depending on what happens. Last month, FIFA announced the opening of a new office in Trump Tower, New York City, as part of its ongoing preparations for the 2026 World Cup. "FIFA is a global organisation, and to be truly global, you have to be local — you have to be present everywhere. That’s why we’re here in New York," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “Today, we’re opening a FIFA office right here in Trump Tower.”
A total of 48 countries will battle it out to lift the prestigious trophy. Argentina are the defending champions after they beat France in the 2022 World Cup in a penalty shoot-out after the match ended 3-3 in regulation time. The tournament will have a total of 104 matches, which will be played across three countries — the USA, Canada and Mexico. Notably, it is for the first time that the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three countries.
Thursday, 11 June 2026
Match 1 - Group A (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City Match 2 – Group A - Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 12 June 2026
Match 3 - Group B (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium Match 4 - Group D (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 13 June 2026
Match 5 – Group C - Boston Stadium Match 6 – Group D - BC Place Vancouver Match 7 – Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 8 – Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Sunday, 14 June 2026
Match 9 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium Match 10 – Group E - Houston Stadium Match 11 – Group F - Dallas Stadium Match 12 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Monday, 15 June 2026
Match 13 – Group H - Miami Stadium Match 14 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium Match 15 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium Match 16 – Group G - Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 16 June 2026
Match 17 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 18 – Group I - Boston Stadium Match 19 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium Match 20 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Match 21 – Group L - Toronto Stadium Match 22 – Group L - Dallas Stadium Match 23 – Group K - Houston Stadium Match 24 – Group K - Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Thursday, 18 June 2026
Match 25 – Group A - Atlanta Stadium Match 26 – Group B - Los Angeles Stadium Match 27 - Group B - (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver Match 28 - Group A - (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 19 June 2026
Match 29 – Group C - Philadelphia Stadium Match 30 – Group C - Boston Stadium Match 31 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Match 32 - Group D (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Match 33 – Group E - Toronto Stadium Match 34 – Group E - Kansas City Stadium Match 35 – Group F - Houston Stadium Match 36 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Sunday, 21 June 2026
Match 37 – Group H - Miami Stadium Match 38 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium Match 39 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium Match 40 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver
Monday, 22 June 2026
Match 41 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 42 – Group I - Philadelphia Stadium Match 43 – Group J - Dallas Stadium Match 44 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Match 45 – Group L - Boston Stadium Match 46 – Group L - Toronto Stadium Match 47 – Group K - Houston Stadium Match 48 – Group K - Estadio Guadalajara
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Match 49 – Group C - Miami Stadium Match 50 – Group C - Atlanta Stadium Match 51 - Group B (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver Match 52 – Group B - Seattle Stadium Match 53 - Group A - (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City Match 54 – Group A - Estadio Monterrey
Thursday, 25 June 2026
Match 55 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium Match 56 – Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 57 – Group F - Dallas Stadium Match 58 – Group F - Kansas City Stadium Match 59 - Group D - (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium Match 60 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Friday, 26 June 2026
Match 61 – Group I - Boston Stadium Match 62 – Group I - Toronto Stadium Match 63 – Group G - Seattle Stadium Match 64 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver Match 65 – Group H - Houston Stadium Match 66 – Group H - Estadio Guadalajara
Saturday, 27 June 2026
Match 67 – Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 68 – Group L - Philadelphia Stadium Match 69 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium Match 70 – Group J - Dallas Stadium Match 71 – Group K - Miami Stadium Match 72 – Group K - Atlanta Stadium
Sunday, 28 June 2026
Match 73 – Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium
Monday, 29 June 2026
Match 74 – Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place - Boston Stadium Match 75 – Group F winners v Group C runners-up - Estadio Monterrey Match 76 – Group C winners v Group F runners-up - Houston Stadium
Tuesday, 30 June 2026
Match 77 – Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 78 – Group E runners up v Group I runners-up - Dallas Stadium Match 79 – Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place - Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Match 80 – Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place - Atlanta Stadium Match 81 – Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Match 82 – Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place - Seattle Stadium
Thursday, 2 July 2026
Match 83 – Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up - Toronto Stadium Match 84 – Group H winners v Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium Match 85 – Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place - BC Place Vancouver
Friday, 3 July 2026
Match 86 – Group J winners v Group H runners-up - Miami Stadium Match 87 – Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place - Kansas City Stadium Match 88 – Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up - Dallas Stadium
Saturday, 4 July 2026
Match 89 – Winner match 74 v Winner match 77 - Philadelphia Stadium Match 90 – Winner match 73 v Winner match 75 - Houston Stadium
Sunday, 5 July 2026
Match 91 – Winner match 76 v Winner match 78 - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 92 – Winner match 79 v Winner match 80 - Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Monday, 6 July 2026
Match 93 – Winner match 83 v Winner match 84 - Dallas Stadium Match 94 – Winner match 81 v Winner match 82 - Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 7 July 2026
Match 95 – Winner match 86 v Winner match 88 - Atlanta Stadium Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87 - BC Place Vancouver
Thursday, 9 July 2026
Match 97 – Winner match 89 v Winner match 90 - Boston Stadium
Friday, 10 July 2026
Match 98 – Winner match 93 v Winner match 94 - Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 11 July 2026
Match 99 – Winner match 91 v Winner match 92 - Miami Stadium Match 100 – Winner match 95 v Winner match 96 - Kansas City Stadium
Tuesday, 14 July 2026
Match 101 – Winner match 97 v Winner match 98 - Dallas Stadium
Wednesday, 15 July 2026
Match 102 – Winner match 99 v Winner match 100 - Atlanta Stadium
Saturday, 18 July 2026
Match 103 – Loser match 101 v Loser match 102 - Miami Stadium
Sunday, 19 July 2026
Match 104 – Winner match 101 v Winner match 102 - New York New Jersey Stadium