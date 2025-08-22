/The league of the new heroes: Why PKL season 12 feels different?

When the gavel came down at this year’s Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction and Pardeep Narwal’s name went unsold, it felt like the end of an era. For over a decade, the “Dubki King” had been the face of modern kabaddi—rewriting raiding records, pulling teams back from the brink, and becoming the sport’s first true superstar. But as PKL enters its 12th season on August 29, the unsold status of Narwal is a stark reminder that the league, much like the game itself, waits for no one.

The youth wave takes over

The upcoming season will feature 137 matches across four cities, and while the familiar names of Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, and Fazel Atrachali will still draw cheers, it is the younger generation that franchises are betting big on. Players from the Yuva Kabaddi Series and the under-23 pool fetched surprisingly high bids, underscoring how talent pipelines are now central to PKL’s future. This generational handover isn’t just about age—it’s about style. The traditional “power raider” image is giving way to quicker, more versatile players who can both raid and defend. Teams are consciously building multi-utility line-ups, preparing for the marathon of two months where flexibility often outshines brute force.

The new power centres

Historically, PKL’s narrative has been dominated by certain franchises—Patna Pirates during Narwal’s prime, Bengaluru Bulls with Pawan Sehrawat, or Dabang Delhi’s fairytale with Naveen Kumar. But Season 12 feels more open than ever. Teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas have invested in young, athletic squads. U Mumba, once the powerhouse of the early seasons, is attempting a reset too. What this means is unpredictability. Fans might not see one team or one player bossing the season in the way Narwal once did. Instead, the spotlight may be shared by a cluster of breakout stars who redefine how kabaddi is played.

Beyond the mat, the league has cemented itself as more than just a domestic tournament. PKL was instrumental in taking kabaddi from rural grounds to primetime television. Season after season, it has blended folk roots with glitzy packaging, ensuring kabaddi sits comfortably alongside cricket and football in India’s sporting calendar. But the challenge for Season 12 is to keep that cultural moment alive. The nostalgia of Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, and Ajay Thakur once brought millions of viewers. Can the new generation inspire the same loyalty? The league’s future depends on it.

What lies ahead?

The absence of some big names may feel like a void, but it also creates space for stories waiting to be told. Every season of PKL has thrown up unlikely heroes—be it Surender Nada’s defensive walls, Naveen Kumar’s meteoric rise, or Pawan Sehrawat’s “hi-flyer” exploits. Season 12, in many ways, feels like a clean slate. If kabaddi’s first decade of stardom belonged to legends like Pardeep Narwal, the next one will belong to youngsters still learning to shoulder that legacy. PKL 12 is not just another season—it is the season that decides whether kabaddi can regenerate its superstars and sustain its mass appeal.