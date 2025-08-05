/‘11,888 murderers entered US under Biden’: Trump boasts his immigrant crackdown, says ‘don't want them back’

US President Donald Trump, while talking about the immigrant crackdown in the United States, said that over 10,000 “murderers” entered America under former President Joe Biden’s administration, stressing that he has already gotten a lot of them out of the US.

Trump was speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday (August 5), when he talked about the immigration crackdown in the US.

“They're looking for the criminals, the people who murdered. You know, we have 11,888 people that came into our country under Biden, under our great border czar,” he said, adding, “They had hundreds of people that were murderers.”

“11,888 murderers, 50% of whom murdered more than one person in our country. We've already gotten a lot of them out, and some of them are so dangerous, we don't want to bring them back,” the US president said.

Trump further said that they want to put them in their own prison because he does not want them coming back.

“But they allowed 11,888 murderers, many of whom murdered more than one, into our population. And we're getting them out rapidly,” Trump added.

A few days ago, the Trump administration said that it will be launching a new recruiting campaign to attract thousands of deportation officers, lawyers, and investigators as it prepares to massively expand immigration enforcement.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed to increase deportations to unprecedented levels, calling on “brave and heroic Americans” to join the effort to “defend the homeland.”