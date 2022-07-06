When is Eid al Adha 2022 in Dubai and across UAE? Holidays, prayer timings, covid celebration guidelines

Eid al Adha celebrates prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah for his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail. This year it will begin in the evening of 9th July and end in the evening of 10th July. Eid al Adha means the "festival of sacrifice". It is one of the biggest and important festival in UAE. It is also popularly known as Bakra Eid. A day before the festival, Haj is conducted, which is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is celebrated by sacrificing any animal in order to prove devotion to Allah, after which the offerings are distributed among family and friends and the poor or needy people. A special prayer is conducted in Mosques before sacrificing the animal and huge number of people gather and pray together.

Four Days Long Weekend Holidays in UAE for Eid Al Adha 2022

With Eid al Adha being one of the most auspicious festivals, people in UAE have started the preparations for the same. The 4-day holiday would be from July 8 to July 11. This is a good break for the employees for both private and public sectors and they can enjoy the festival and relax. Places like Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, Al Qana and Beaches can be visited in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE. People are very happy and excited to celebrate the festival as well as the long weekend holidays. Khaleej times also tweeted and confirmed the same.

See the tweet by Khaleej Times below:

#ICYMI#EidAlAdha in #UAE: The UAE private sector will get a four-day break as official Eid Al Adha holidays which will be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11#holidays #privatesectorhttps://t.co/UJ2m2IWWn1 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 1, 2022 ×

Eid Al Adha 2022 Prayer Timings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts of UAE

Prayer timings for Eid al Adha, which will be celebrated on July 9 in UAE have been announced. Prayer will be offered across UAE in Mosques as well as Musallahs, which are open-air places for worship. With the timings being released, some COVID-19 guidelines are also released. See the timings below:-

CITIES EID PRAYER TIMINGS Dubai 5:53 am Abu Dhabi 5:57 am Al Ain 5:51 am Sharjah 5:52 am Ajman 5:52 am Madinat Zayed 6:02 am

UAE Government Issue COVID-19 Guidelines for Eid Al Adha Celebration

Eid al Adha will be celebrated on July 9, across UAE and seeing the rising COVID-19 cases, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced some guidelines for the same. See them below,

1. No handshakes are allowed.

2. Prayer time is set to 20 minutes.

3. Wearing masks and following social distancing is mandatory.

4. Ensuring active Green pass for hospitals.

See other guidelines in the below tweet by NCEMA,

#NCEMA: Today, we are announcing the policies for Eid al-Adha prayers in the country’s mosques and related preventive measures.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/ky26eY09Dn — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 4, 2022 ×

Everyone is excited for the festival and looking forward to the long weekend holiday. The only concern of the authorities is the rising COVID-19 cases, but if the guidelines are followed, everything may remain fine. People are sharing their opinions on social media as well regarding the same.