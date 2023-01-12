Saudi Arabia to use its uranium reserves for civilian nuclear programme

In an attempt to reduce dependence on crude oil, Saudi Arabia is planning to use its own uranium resources to kickstart the civilian nuclear programme.

The kingdom's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in a TV interview on Wednesday said recent exploration endeavours had found uranium reserves across the country.

"Recent exploration activities revealed the presence of diverse sources of uranium in various locations. The kingdom intends to use its national uranium resources, including for joint projects with its partners," said bin Salman.

The minister assured that anything associated with uranium and its use in the nuclear programme will be done in conformity with the "international obligations and rules of transparency, covering the entire production cycle".

Notably, it was in 2016 that Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter announced its plan to build 16 nuclear reactors over the next two decades with a budget of $80 billion.

Two years later, the kingdom approved its national atomic energy policy which limits the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

However, some experts believe that Riyadh is trying to hedge its bets as arch-rival Iran continues to make waves with its nuclear weapons programme.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud last month said the country will take steps to shore up its security if Tehran gets an "operational nuclear weapon"

"If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off. We are in a very dangerous space in the region...you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."

The country expediting its nuclear programme can also stem from the fact that UAE, one of the kingdom's regional economic rivals began commercial operations at its Barakah nuclear power plant in 2021, the first such plant in the Arab world.

(With inputs from agencies)