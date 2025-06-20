Zelensky appoints new Ground Forces chief Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov

President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as the new commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, following the resignation of Mykhailo Drapatyi in the aftermath of a deadly Russian missile strike. The appointment, made on June 19 (2025), entrusts Shapovalov—who brings both NATO liaison experience from Germany and front‑line command of Ukraine’s southern forces—with leading reforms to enhance coordination, combat readiness, and integration of western-trained procedures.