Zantac contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical, lawsuit dropped ahead of trial

Published: Sep 01, 2022, 04:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A lawsuit against the makers of Zantac was dropped ahead of the trial which was scheduled to start on the 22nd of August in a US court. This comes after a series of court settlements when some of the drug makers were involved.
