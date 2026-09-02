/Xi Jinping positioning China as a stabilising force amid tensions in West Asia

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 22:20 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Egypt comes at a time of heightened tensions across West Asia. Beijing is increasingly presenting itself as a stabilising force capable of engaging all sides in regional disputes while expanding economic and strategic partnerships. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, infrastructure, connectivity, energy cooperation and regional security. The visit also highlights China's growing diplomatic ambitions as it seeks a larger role in shaping developments across the Middle East and North Africa.