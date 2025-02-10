Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Feb 10) embarked on his key visits to France and the United States from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in an interview excerpt released on Monday (Feb 10), said that Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza under his proposal for the United States to assume control of the region.

In other news, Elon Musk claimed on Monday (Feb 10) that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated $59 million last week to luxury hotels in New York City to accommodate illegal migrants.

PM Modi embarks on key visit to France, US; 'Have very warm recollection of working together in Trump’s first term’

‘Committed to buying, owning Gaza’: Trump says Palestinians have no right to return under Gaza ‘takeover’ plan

'Gross insubordination': Elon Musk claims FEMA sent $59M to luxury hotels to 'house illegal migrants'

'No justification': EU slams Trump’s tariff plan on steel, aluminium - Here's how Europe can retaliate

The European Commission has said on Monday (Feb 10), it will protect EU interests after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. However, the EU will wait for official details before deciding on a response.

‘Give security guarantees’: Zelensky ready to talk if US, Europe assure they ‘won’t abandon’ Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to negotiate with Russia if he received assurances that the United States and Europe would not abandon Ukraine.

Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia bans pilgrims from taking their children along

In a significant move, Saudi Arabia announced that pilgrims will not be allowed to take their children to the Hajj in 2025.

Trump reacts to ‘horrible condition’ of Israeli hostages, says US will ‘lose patience’ with Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump voiced his growing frustration with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on Sunday (Feb 9) after seeing the latest hostage handover by Hamas over the weekend.

Haryana man spends over $57K to go to US, gets caught within 5 minutes

A Haryana man, who was among the 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US, was arrested within five minutes after reaching the US on January 25.

'It's gonna slay’: Mathew Lillard jokes about Scream 7 return

Ever since the recent announcement that Matthew Lillard will be joining the cast of Scream 7, fans have been speculating whether he will be reprising his old role or playing an entirely new character. Lillard and his Scream co-star Skeet Ulrich were present at MegaCon, where Lillard was asked about his return to the iconic horror franchise.

Champions Trophy 2025: Ponting highlights Saim Ayub’s absence as key factor for Pakistan

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has emphasised the impact of Saim Ayub’s absence from Pakistan’s squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The young batter has been ruled out due to injury, posing a challenge for the defending champions as they prepare for the marquee tournament.