The Australian government has received confirmation from Russia that Oscar Jenkins, a 32-year-old teacher captured while fighting for Ukraine, is alive and in custody.

The update comes after concerns over reports suggesting he had been killed in captivity as reported by BBC News.

Grave concerns for his welfare

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in a statement on Wednesday, acknowledged the confirmation but stressed that Australia remains deeply concerned about Jenkins’ condition as a prisoner of war.

Wong said, "The Australian government has received confirmation from Russia that Oscar Jenkins is alive and in custody." The statement further added, "We still hold serious concerns for Mr Jenkins as a prisoner of war."

It reiterated calls for Russia to release him and emphasised that all prisoners of war must be treated in accordance with international humanitarian law under the Geneva Convention.

Calls for proof of life

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia welcomed the news but urged Moscow to provide "video proof" of Jenkins’ well-being. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had earlier stated that the government was "urgently seeking" confirmation of his status.

First Australian captured in Ukraine conflict

Jenkins is believed to be the first Australian to be taken as a prisoner of war while fighting for Ukraine. A video from December showed him with his hands tied, being hit in the face and interrogated by Russian forces. In the footage, he identifies himself as both a teacher and a soldier who resides in Australia and Ukraine.

