World of Africa: MSF doctors rebuild hospital in west Darfur

At least half a million people remain in displacement camps in Darfur, two decades after a bloody conflict broke out between the Arab-dominated Sudanese government and rebel groups. For many among the displaced, there is no home to return to. Some have had their villages burnt to the ground, others say their homes are now occupied by Arab tribes. Doctors who have lived with the communities in west Darfur, piecing together the broken clinics and hospitals in an area known as Krenik, and instilling hope in millions. Here's their story