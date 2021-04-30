World Business Watch: US economy soared in the first quarter, growing at a 6.4% rate

Apr 30, 2021, 11:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States grew 6.4% in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year. The US economy expanded 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
