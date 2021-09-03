World Business Watch: Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis to be all-electric by 2030

Sep 03, 2021, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hyundai's Genesis is the latest carmaker that it would phase out all gas-powered cars by the end of the decade. The company announced that its luxury vehicles debuting 2025 onwards will run on fuel cells and batteries.
